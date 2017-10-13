HuffPost Weekly Review: Shaun 'The Sheep' Must Step Up, Timol Verdict Opens Pandora's Box and Fikile Crushes The Wrong Balls

1. SHAUN 'THE SHEEP' AND ZUMA's 783 -- All eyes are now on Shaun Abrahams and the National Prosecuting Authority in the protracted battle between President Jacob Zuma and a flurry of damning, decade-old charges against him. The Supreme Court of Appeal on Friday, in a scathing assessment of the NPA's arguments, confirmed that dropping the notorious 18 charges (and 783 counts of fraud, racketeering and money laundering) against Zuma was irrational.

Opposition leader Mmusi Maimane said he will write to embattled NPA head Shaun Abrahams demanding he announce within 10 days a date by which the charges will be processed. Civil society organisation Save SA has also called for Abrahams to "move with speed" to reinstate charges, and "act like a wolf, not a sheep... or at least a sheep with teeth".

Will Zuma finally face his day in court? Analysts say South Africans can expect the president and his associates to "try and pull every trick" to ensure this process is prolonged and, ultimately, make it go away.

Presidency responds to SCA #SpyTapes judgment: "...the revelations around the integrity of the audit report which underpins prosecution". pic.twitter.com/0MCRxDfnbF — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) October 13, 2017

A statement released by the presidency after the SCA ruling may give the first hint as to how this might play out: Zuma's office, in reaction to the ruling, raised questions about the KPMG report used as evidence against the him in light of "recent revelations around the integrity of the audit report" compiled by the under-fire auditor of Sars "rogue-unit" fame.

NPA says President's lawyers have asked that he not be served with an indictment or his case re-enrolled before he's made representations pic.twitter.com/HbpVpNJdaa — Karyn Maughan (@karynmaughan) October 13, 2017



2. OPENING APARTHEID'S PANDORA'S BOX -- A 46-year-old battle against apartheid lies and post-apartheid silencing ended with vindication for the family of murdered anti-apartheid activist Ahmed Timol. The judgment on Thursday -- in the reopened inquest into Timol's death during detention in 1971 -- overturned a previous finding that he had committed suicide. The court also ordered that former security branch officer Jan Rodrigues -- whom the family had insisted lied in his testimonies -- be investigated for murder as an accessory after the fact.

Now that Timol's case has been finalised, more apartheid-era criminal prosecutions are likely on the way. Khulumani Support Group's Marjorie Jobson told HuffPost SA that Niell Aggett is next, and "then the next, and the next"... But the old security branch police -- implicated in more than 70 apartheid deaths in detention -- are strongly resisting the process, according to reports.







3. MBALULA CRUSHING THE WRONG BALLS -- Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, increasingly known for his harsh words for criminals, was this week himself alleged to be on the wrong side of the law. On Monday, EWN reported that a clothing supplier for Sascoc had paid for at least half of his expenses when he travelled to Dubai last year. Mbalula, and others implicated, denied the reports saying he is ready to answer to Parliament to clear his name.

READ: Fikile Mbalula's 'Ball Crushing' Comments Less Frightening Than Escalating Crime -- Analyst

If Dubai-gate wasn't enough, Mbalula -- who earlier was criticised for instructing police to "squeeze... crush the balls of criminals... [who] are undermining the sovereignty of our country" -- had egg on his face after six men arrested with great fanfare said they would sue police over alleged wrongful arrest. Yikes.

#OperationSqueeze is in full force - asijiki pic.twitter.com/lpFEIHTYkO — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 9, 2017

Still, the week wouldn't have been complete without Mbaks embroiled in another Twitter war, this time with DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

1. QUEER JOBURG COLLABORATION -- Johannesburg is in the midst of an artistic revolution, something that drew US rapper Mykki Blanco to the city for an inside look at the new wave of queer activists, such as Umlilo, that are making their mark as part of a documentary created in collaboration with Vice.

2. CYRIL IN THE LEAD? -- A group of eight analysts is keeping a close eye on the ANC presidential race and predicting who is currently ahead. Six of them say Cyril Ramaphosa is in the lead this month.



3. JUST FOR LOLS -- The first episode of "Our Perfect Wedding Presenter Search" aired on Mzansi Magic, setting social media alight for the rest of Thursday night. Some of the auditions gave Idols' "wooden mic" a run for its money.

3. LICHTENBURG KILLING -- The Lichtenburg community in North West is furious over the government's failure to deliver on its promises and the death of 15-year-old Spense Tshukudu "changed the whole focus" of their protests. We spoke to his mom, who is struggling to believe her son is gone. Meanwhile, accused of his murder, Jaco du Plooy was denied bail in court on Thursday.



4. CAPTURING THE PIC? -- The modus operandi in the attack on the Public Investment Corporation seems to be the same as the offensive on Pravin Gordhan and Sars. Pieter du Toit looks at the similarities.



5. TONE-DEAF DOVE -- Marketing experts have explained why the Dove got a hair-raising advert so terribly wrong. The company could have avoided embarrassment by employing human-centred design when creating the campaign, they said. Meanwhile, people not convinced by Dove's apology could opt for some local skin products that aren't missing the mark.