Major Lazer, Nasty C, Maphorisa and Ice Prince Look Way Too Fly In Their New Video

U.S. super trio Major Lazer teamed up with South African stars Nasty C and Maphorisa, as well as Nigerian rapper Ice Prince, for their new track "Particula". The track's video, released yesterday, has got to be one of 2017's best.

Shot on the streets of Joburg, the video's stylist, Bee Diamondhead, told HuffPost SA that her vision for the styling was a retro "70s-in-Africa vibe".

PARTICULA VIDEO 2MRW. 7AM PT / 10 AM ET / 3PM BST @DJMAPHORISA @NASTY_CSA @ICEPRINCEZAMANI @PATORANKINGFIRE @JIDENNA A post shared by MAJOR LAZER (@majorlazer) on Oct 11, 2017 at 9:01am PDT

"I've known the Major Lazer guys for years, so doing the video this year was a no-brainer. They gave me complete creative freedom, but I only had two days to pull together everything. Adriaan Louw, the director, briefed me that he wanted a 70s feeling to the video, so I wanted to give it some flavour, bring it back home to Africa," Diamondhead said.

"Doing 1970s in Africa gives it a strong, solid look, which is fantastic for me because it meant I got to play. The bell-bottoms, the Afros, the foxy chicks. One challenge was dressing the celebs in their particular style, but that still comes across as 70s. Some friends also helped -- Neo Serati made me Nasty C's leather shorts and shirts that he's wearing, and Fela Kuti's queens -- the dancers in the video -- came from Marianne Fassler and Maria McCloy. It was great collaboration from everybody."

Check out the video below: