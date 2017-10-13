Need Some Fitinspiration? These Local Women's Weight-Loss Stories Are All You Need To See

These five women may just be the inspiration you need to get off your couch and work even harder to reach your fitness goals.
Most of them are ordinary women -- whose decision to change started with a walk here, which eventually became a run, or a cooldrink here which was replaced by a glass of water.
1. Zintle Ntshikila
She has lost a whopping 50 kilograms and is now a fitness and weight consultant.
2. Matshediso Modipane
The founder of FitMomz SA lost over 20kg -- after gaining it during her pregnancy.
3. Amanda Mbongwa
Owing to her fitness passion, the entrepreneur founded a local running club in the village of Loskop, in KwaZulu-Natal, which has grown tremendously.
4. Zinhle Masango
She gained over 28kg during her pregnancy and is now an online coach and a fitness maven.
2013 vs 2017 Determination and hard work are something that someone can't give you. It is something that you as an individual have to dig deeper within in order to find. What a transformation by me. #transformationtuesday #fitness #zeefitnessjunkie #fitmom #yummymummy #fitnessmotivation #tuesday #hardwork #motivation
5. Kgomotso Kgwathe
It took Kgwathe almost two years to lose over 50kg -- and even during her pregnancy she is still keeping fit and eating healthy.