Need Some Fitinspiration? These Local Women's Weight-Loss Stories Are All You Need To See

These five women may just be the inspiration you need to get off your couch and work even harder to reach your fitness goals.

Most of them are ordinary women -- whose decision to change started with a walk here, which eventually became a run, or a cooldrink here which was replaced by a glass of water.

1. Zintle Ntshikila

She has lost a whopping 50 kilograms and is now a fitness and weight consultant.

A post shared by ZEE NTSHIKS (@teamhlasela) on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:15am PDT

2. Matshediso Modipane

The founder of FitMomz SA lost over 20kg -- after gaining it during her pregnancy.

3. Amanda Mbongwa

Owing to her fitness passion, the entrepreneur founded a local running club in the village of Loskop, in KwaZulu-Natal, which has grown tremendously.

Jan 2015 , Jan 2016..... currently I am in between the two. Running, being active, saved my life in many ways! So understand my obsession it is my oxygen! A post shared by FitFANATIC ™ (@fitfanatic_manda) on Jul 9, 2017 at 11:08pm PDT

A post shared by FitFANATIC ™ (@fitfanatic_manda) on Sep 9, 2017 at 1:11am PDT

4. Zinhle Masango

She gained over 28kg during her pregnancy and is now an online coach and a fitness maven.

A post shared by Zinhle Masango (@zee_fitnessjunkie) on Sep 24, 2017 at 7:24am PDT

5. Kgomotso Kgwathe

It took Kgwathe almost two years to lose over 50kg -- and even during her pregnancy she is still keeping fit and eating healthy.

A post shared by Kgomotso (@motsokgwathe) on Dec 3, 2016 at 4:02am PST

A post shared by Kgomotso (@motsokgwathe) on Oct 12, 2016 at 10:32pm PDT