All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    Need Some Fitinspiration? These Local Women's Weight-Loss Stories Are All You Need To See

    💪

    13/10/2017 11:11 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Getty Images/iStockphoto

    These five women may just be the inspiration you need to get off your couch and work even harder to reach your fitness goals.

    Most of them are ordinary women -- whose decision to change started with a walk here, which eventually became a run, or a cooldrink here which was replaced by a glass of water.

    1. Zintle Ntshikila

    She has lost a whopping 50 kilograms and is now a fitness and weight consultant.

    Twitter

    A post shared by ZEE NTSHIKS (@teamhlasela) on

    2. Matshediso Modipane

    The founder of FitMomz SA lost over 20kg -- after gaining it during her pregnancy.

    Instagram

    Instagram

    READ: If You Over-Indulged This Winter And Things No Longer Fit As They Should, Try This

    3. Amanda Mbongwa

    Owing to her fitness passion, the entrepreneur founded a local running club in the village of Loskop, in KwaZulu-Natal, which has grown tremendously.

    4. Zinhle Masango

    She gained over 28kg during her pregnancy and is now an online coach and a fitness maven.

    5. Kgomotso Kgwathe

    It took Kgwathe almost two years to lose over 50kg -- and even during her pregnancy she is still keeping fit and eating healthy.

    A post shared by Kgomotso (@motsokgwathe) on

    A post shared by Kgomotso (@motsokgwathe) on

    And its a wrap for May. We love working out. #UsWinterBabies #fitpreggy #thirdtrimester

    A post shared by Kgomotso (@motsokgwathe) on

    MORE:Amanda MbongwaFitinspirationHealth and FitnessInstagramKgomotso KgwatheLifestyleMatshediso ModipaneZinhle MasangoZintle Ntshikila