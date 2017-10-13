All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Nomoozlie Has Dropped Her Mixtape And People Are Not Coping

    "#MoozlieVersus" is getting fans really excited.

    13/10/2017 10:07 SAST | Updated 5 hours ago
    Gallo Images via Getty Images
    Nomuzi Nomoozlie Mabena performs during the Castle Lite Unlocks concert. Photo: Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    Nomuzi Mabena has finally blessed us with her first offering -- "#MoozlieVersus" -- and the mixtape cover is everything her fans had hoped for. Now tweeps are trying to get hold of her first single, "Getting Cash", to suss whether she will live up to their expectations. Those who already have, are raving over it!

    The "Versus" album sits at 11 tracks and features the likes of Yung Swiss, Gemini Major and Hope Masta.

    SlikourOnline

    The rapper also expressed her gratitude and excitement about her mixtape.

    She started her hip-hop career as part of CashTime in 2015 and was featured on many notable tracks. She left the label and many thought her career would crumble; however, she is proving her critics wrong.

    MORE:Entertainment