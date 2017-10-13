Nomoozlie Has Dropped Her Mixtape And People Are Not Coping

Nomuzi Mabena has finally blessed us with her first offering -- "#MoozlieVersus" -- and the mixtape cover is everything her fans had hoped for. Now tweeps are trying to get hold of her first single, "Getting Cash", to suss whether she will live up to their expectations. Those who already have, are raving over it!

Love your work Blanco 😍💃🙏 incredibly stunning ...#MoozlieVersus https://t.co/LkuAVmmk0l — Major General (@EliasChinemore) October 13, 2017

Woooooooh now this artwork is on 🔥🔥🔥🎳🎳#MoozlieVersus Ska ba Forgiva Sesi pic.twitter.com/rnR5aFAxVu — #FillUpFNB_02Dec2017 (@katlegoemo) October 13, 2017

The "Versus" album sits at 11 tracks and features the likes of Yung Swiss, Gemini Major and Hope Masta.

Had the pleasure to work on this mixtape. #MoozlieVersus coming 13.10.17 ⛽️🦅💨 Thank you to @NoMoozlie for giving me this opportunity. 🇿🇦💽🎶 pic.twitter.com/q7fNDUonRJ — DJ D Double D (@DJDdoubleD) October 12, 2017

The rapper also expressed her gratitude and excitement about her mixtape.

Can't say I know it all but I'm so grateful to be where I am right now🙏💖 and I'm so excited to finally share this with you #MoozlieVersus — #MoozlieVersus 👑 (@NoMoozlie) October 12, 2017

She started her hip-hop career as part of CashTime in 2015 and was featured on many notable tracks. She left the label and many thought her career would crumble; however, she is proving her critics wrong.