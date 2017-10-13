An independent body has been appointed to investigate allegations that more than 80 primary school students have been sexually molested by a staff member at a Soweto school, EWN reported on Friday. Senior staff at the school have also been removed in light of the allegations.

On Thursday, news came to light that 54 pupils were sexually assaulted by the school's security guard. But since then, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said more students have come forward about allegedly being assaulted by the school's security guard.

Sadly, the number of learners who were allegedly sexually assaulted by the patroller guard at a primary school in Soweto has increased to 83 — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 12, 2017

"The department is disgusted, weakened, by the information. Immediately after the report came out, we unleashed our social services to conduct further investigations.

"And upon their investigation, they gave us the report that the number has increased to 83. We are left without words," he said to EWN.

@JJTabane I mean...I dont understand..teachers& principal didnt know about this?83 learners?that is hard to believe @Lesufi @Perspectivians — Refilwe Harvey (@RefilweHarvey) October 12, 2017

I am on my way to Orlando, Soweto to meet parents. It's tough and difficult. My Creator, I seek strength from you. https://t.co/FSzK7TJqTs — Panyaza Lesufi (@Lesufi) October 12, 2017

This is a developing story.