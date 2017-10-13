All Sections
    • NEWS

    Number Of Molested Soweto Students Up To 83

    "We’re left without words.”

    13/10/2017 07:30 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    AFP/Getty Images
    Students participate in an art class.

    An independent body has been appointed to investigate allegations that more than 80 primary school students have been sexually molested by a staff member at a Soweto school, EWN reported on Friday. Senior staff at the school have also been removed in light of the allegations.

    On Thursday, news came to light that 54 pupils were sexually assaulted by the school's security guard. But since then, Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said more students have come forward about allegedly being assaulted by the school's security guard.

    "The department is disgusted, weakened, by the information. Immediately after the report came out, we unleashed our social services to conduct further investigations.

    "And upon their investigation, they gave us the report that the number has increased to 83. We are left without words," he said to EWN.

    This is a developing story.

    MORE:child abuseNewsSoweto