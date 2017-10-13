All Sections
    • IMPACT

    SA Artist Tony Gum Is the October Cover Star Of 'Wired' Magazine in Japan

    And we couldn't be prouder.

    13/10/2017 14:36 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Wired Magazine Japan

    South African photographic sensation Tony Gum's star continues to rise, with the artist appearing on the cover of the Japanese edition of "Wired" magazine just a few weeks after the opening of her first solo exhibition.

    Gum, who "Vogue" magazine once dubbed "the coolest girl in Cape Town", appears on the cover of the magazine's October issue with the coverline: The coolest girl in South Africa. ​​Who is Tony Gum?

    Inside, the 21-year-old artist speaks about growing up as a "born free" and the need to redefine the narrative of post-apartheid South Africa. She speaks about the power of social media and Instagram as a platform that changed her life.

    The expansive issue features major editorials looking at the work of photographer Roger Ballen, the publication "Nataal" and two photo essays of "wild" Johannesburg and Cape Town.

    Check out some of the snaps from her trip to the launch:

    新しい友達 ( ✌︎'ω')✌︎ph. @tkywdnyc

    A post shared by Mr. (@tony_gum) on

