South African photographic sensation Tony Gum's star continues to rise, with the artist appearing on the cover of the Japanese edition of "Wired" magazine just a few weeks after the opening of her first solo exhibition.

Gum, who "Vogue" magazine once dubbed "the coolest girl in Cape Town", appears on the cover of the magazine's October issue with the coverline: The coolest girl in South Africa. ​​Who is Tony Gum?

Tony Gum on the cover of Wired Magazine Japan's Africa edition 😍😍😍 pic.twitter.com/Cs8eFYwl0v — Garreth van Niekerk (@garrethdavid) October 12, 2017

Inside, the 21-year-old artist speaks about growing up as a "born free" and the need to redefine the narrative of post-apartheid South Africa. She speaks about the power of social media and Instagram as a platform that changed her life.

The expansive issue features major editorials looking at the work of photographer Roger Ballen, the publication "Nataal" and two photo essays of "wild" Johannesburg and Cape Town.

