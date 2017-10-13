Sh*t Happens: Instagram Star Kristen Hancher Live-Streamed Herself Having Sex, Accidentally

At least 14,000 people heard Instagram star, Kristen Hancher, getting it on with her boyfriend recently.

It appears one of the two accidentally hit a button on Hancher's phone, live-streaming their steamy session for an entire three minutes.

Fortunately, however, the phone's camera was face-down -- leading to no visuals.

The Canadian star with a 4-million strong following later apologised. She reportedly said: "Whoever saw my live, I just wanna apologise, that was totally not intentional. Delete it from your mind. That was super embarrassing and super uncomfortable."

😊✨ @andrewgregory_ A post shared by Kristen Hancher (@kristenhancher) on Sep 11, 2017 at 9:36am PDT

"But for real, guys, s*** happens. Accidents happen," she added.

The 18-year-old insisted she had no idea their intimate moment was being recorded.

"You have to move and pretend like it never happened and go on with your life."

She has clearly done that, posting that she felt like Game of Thrones' Khaleesi, soon after the incident.