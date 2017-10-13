This Man Makes Waiting For A Delayed Flight Look Like Fun

The video of a man who tried to make waiting for a delayed flight much more interesting, by grabbing a gate attendant's microphone and singing Blackstreet's "No Diggity", has gone viral on Facebook.

The man was part of a group of passengers whose flight was delayed at the Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport, according to the Daily Mail.

Passengers cheered him on as he added some hip dance moves, while airline gate attendants joined in with backup vocals.

Mike Vadala, the user who posted the video, said the incident happened after Southwest Airlines staff joked that passengers would have to get up and sing if they asked questions during the delay.

The video has gained more than 15 million views and has been shared nearly 150,000 times.