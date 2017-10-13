We Can't Get Over Kwesta's New Single With Wale -- Even Celebrities Are With Us

Multi award-winning South African rapper Kwesta released his latest single, "Spirit", featuring Wale and people are in all the feels, including celebrities.

The single dropped on Wednesday and is off his upcoming album, which features major US collaborations with the likes of Wale‚ Rick Ross and Tory Lanez.

During an interview with the Fresh Breakfast team, the star, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, said his fans should not worry about him adopting an international sound.

"As much as people might question some of my collabs‚ my plan was to break down the borders. So I'm not moving towards an international sound‚ I just want to break down the musical borders‚" Kwesta said.

Tweeps say they are already sorted for the looming December holidays.

One of the most authentic players we got right now! Your new jam #Spirit is a rocket! Thank you for the inspiration king @KwestaDaKAR #SR2 pic.twitter.com/IPnfbvB2LD — K.O (@MrCashtime) October 12, 2017

Kwesta is a prime explain of the saying "Don't compromise yourself to satisfy others"#Spirit is STRAIGHT KASI & I love it! — Themba Junior Mzizi (@JuniorDeRocka) October 12, 2017

The consistency of @KwestaDaKAR in the song #Spirit (with Wale) is simply brilliant! He's found the unique Mzansi beat. Festive's covered. pic.twitter.com/xwhc5n3YC4 — Floyd Shivambu (@FloydShivambu) October 12, 2017

Kwesta is doing what Nigerians been doing to stand out, staying true to his roots no fake shit.. #Spirit is a South African sound pic.twitter.com/6cfmds5maB — BALACLAVA (@DuncanSkuva) October 12, 2017