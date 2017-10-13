All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    We Can't Get Over Kwesta's New Single With Wale -- Even Celebrities Are With Us

    "Issa hit."

    13/10/2017 16:26 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/ Gallo Images/ Getty Images

    Multi award-winning South African rapper Kwesta released his latest single, "Spirit", featuring Wale and people are in all the feels, including celebrities.

    The single dropped on Wednesday and is off his upcoming album, which features major US collaborations with the likes of Wale‚ Rick Ross and Tory Lanez.

    During an interview with the Fresh Breakfast team, the star, whose real name is Senzo Mfundo Vilakazi, said his fans should not worry about him adopting an international sound.

    "As much as people might question some of my collabs‚ my plan was to break down the borders. So I'm not moving towards an international sound‚ I just want to break down the musical borders‚" Kwesta said.

    Tweeps say they are already sorted for the looming December holidays.

