Zuma Must Be Charged -- Supreme Court of Appeal

President Jacob Zuma must now be charged with fraud and corruption. This is the net effect of the judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Friday, who dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority and Zuma's appeal with costs.

In a succinct judgment, SCA dismissed Zuma and NPA's appeal with costs (to the taxpayer). NPA now has to reinstate charges. #SpyTapes — HuffPost SouthAfrica (@HuffPostSA) October 13, 2017

J Leech: NPA's arguments re the #spytapes are irrelevant, it did not speak to merits of the case against #Zuma. — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) October 13, 2017

#SpyTapes J Leech: The service of the indictment against #Zuma was ultimately irrelevant to the merits of the case against him. — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) October 13, 2017

And this was the kicker: Mokotedu Mpshe excluded the prosecuting team when he took the decision to drop charges in 2009. The court did not take kindly to that.

#SpyTapes J Leech: Exclusion of prosecution team (adv B Downer) from final deliberations (withdrawing charges against #Zuma) was irrational — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) October 13, 2017

#SpyTapes Leach: the exclusion of the prosecution team in the final decision to withdraw the case was in itself irrational. BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) October 13, 2017

Zuma's defenders always contended that there were ulterior motives in the prosecution of the now-president. This even led to the famous "recall" of former president Thabo Mbeki. The court says the motive doesn't matter if there's a case to answer.

#SpyTapes J Leech: The motive behind a prosecution is irrelevant. The worst motive can't render a just prosecution unjust. #Zuma — Pauli Van Wyk (@PaulivW) October 13, 2017

BREAKING #SpyTapes - Zuma and NPA appeal dismissed. High Court order setting aside prosecution stands. BB — Barry Bateman (@barrybateman) October 13, 2017