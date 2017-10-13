All Sections
    • POLITICS

    Zuma Must Be Charged -- Supreme Court of Appeal

    The SCA upheld an earlier decision by the High Court that President Jacob Zuma must be charged.

    13/10/2017 09:41 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago

    President Jacob Zuma must now be charged with fraud and corruption. This is the net effect of the judgment by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Bloemfontein on Friday, who dismissed the National Prosecuting Authority and Zuma's appeal with costs.

    And this was the kicker: Mokotedu Mpshe excluded the prosecuting team when he took the decision to drop charges in 2009. The court did not take kindly to that.

    Zuma's defenders always contended that there were ulterior motives in the prosecution of the now-president. This even led to the famous "recall" of former president Thabo Mbeki. The court says the motive doesn't matter if there's a case to answer.

    Top show AfricaCheck -- a very handy resource.

    Reaction even before the judgment was delivered.

