Zuma: The Full Judgment

On appeal from: The Gauteng Division of the High Court, Pretoria (Ledwaba DJP with Pretorius and Mothle JJ sitting as court of first instance), reported sub nom Democratic Alliance v Acting National Director of Public Prosecutions & others 2016 (2) SACR 1 (GP).

The following order is made:

1 The applications for leave to appeal are granted.

2 The appeals are dismissed with costs, including the costs of three counsel and the costs related to the applications for leave to appeal. The National Prosecuting Authority and Mr JG Zuma are to pay such costs jointly and severally, the one paying the other to be absolved.

