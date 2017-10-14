In Tweets -- The Funny Side Of The Zuma SCA Judgment

Twitter and news sites burst at their seams on Friday as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that President Jacob Zuma must be charged with fraud and corruption. There were reports and analyses abound, but some social media users used the opportunity to poke a little fun at Number One.
From a photoshopped picture of a defeated-looking Zuma in a jail cell to a "happy dance" video, these are some of the tweets that made us chuckle.
Upon listening to the #SpyTapes judgement 🕺🏾🕺🏾🕺🏾
My #Friday13th is going to be 🔥🔥🔥#CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/H2cqMmyZXw— Mac Mofokeng (@Dmac176) October 13, 2017
Can we just skip to the part where Zuma goes to jail? I was in matric when Mbeki fired him. I'm turning 30 next year. I'm tired...#SpyTapes— Rethabile (@ciceronianretha) October 13, 2017
Don't get too excited about the SCA judgment and forget who you are dealing with. #SpyTapes pic.twitter.com/r7kZKk6zbX— ⚡tanza. (@thelifeofstanza) October 11, 2017
#Spytapesjudgment#SpyTapes
Cell no #JZ783 drone view pic.twitter.com/aEOIyL2PsR— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 13, 2017
#fridayFeeling— Tumi Sole (@tumisole) October 13, 2017
Issa #SpyTapes day
pic.twitter.com/QO4clSoUI2
Last seen footage of Shaun Abrahams... #SpyTapes pic.twitter.com/dLSZ2zSqKn— Ranjeni Munusamy (@RanjeniM) October 13, 2017
When Cyril knows that he's serving a living God 😇👼👌 #SpyTapes@cyrilramaphosa1 @jacobzuma pic.twitter.com/ZmB6SJ8oVE— Cyberk†d McCøøY (@Itz_Cyberkid) October 11, 2017
#SpyTapes Friday is judgement day pic.twitter.com/9SwgGUrquG— Akido Pantsulas (@AkidoPantsula) October 11, 2017
#SpyTapes Amen pic.twitter.com/q55ceoL27A— Kgetiz (@011GP) October 11, 2017
The law coming for Zuma #SpyTapes pic.twitter.com/mDRKsoRnQk— VoteOscarineMasuluke (@Thakhani_R) October 11, 2017
It's dame over for uBaba Jacob #Zuma#SpyTapes #CountryDuty pic.twitter.com/W5NXxlIm4H— Public Protester (@Pasco_e) October 13, 2017
Ubaba right now....#zumaSCA #SpyTapes #NPA pic.twitter.com/AKLmpZUNz5— Caron Hill (@Caronhill) September 16, 2017