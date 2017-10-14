In Tweets -- The Funny Side Of The Zuma SCA Judgment

Twitter and news sites burst at their seams on Friday as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that President Jacob Zuma must be charged with fraud and corruption. There were reports and analyses abound, but some social media users used the opportunity to poke a little fun at Number One.

From a photoshopped picture of a defeated-looking Zuma in a jail cell to a "happy dance" video, these are some of the tweets that made us chuckle.

Can we just skip to the part where Zuma goes to jail? I was in matric when Mbeki fired him. I'm turning 30 next year. I'm tired...#SpyTapes — Rethabile (@ciceronianretha) October 13, 2017