    • NEWS

    In Tweets -- The Funny Side Of The Zuma SCA Judgment

    Tweeps had their burns ready and they let Number One have it.

    14/10/2017 14:55 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Twitter

    Twitter and news sites burst at their seams on Friday as the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) ruled that President Jacob Zuma must be charged with fraud and corruption. There were reports and analyses abound, but some social media users used the opportunity to poke a little fun at Number One.

    From a photoshopped picture of a defeated-looking Zuma in a jail cell to a "happy dance" video, these are some of the tweets that made us chuckle.

