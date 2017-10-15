The Photos From Slikour And Melissa's Wedding Are Guaranteed To Cure All Monday Blues

Rapper and businessman Siya "Slikour" Metane and his long-time partner Melissa Wilkinson tied the knot over the weekend at the Johannesburg Country Club.
The celebration, which was planned by renowned events manager, Precious Thamaga, was attended by the couple's closest family members and friends.
Here are some snaps from the big day:
Proverbs 18:22 He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord." A true display of love and family. We were so blessed to have our family come together to celebrate such a beautiful woman @melissa_iam you truly are the magnetic, humble, inspirational, hysterical and crazy woman I've grown up with. Thank you for always been you. @slikouronlife you are one very lucky man to have her as your wife. As Peter said YOU took her from her home, give her the best. #siyawedsmelissa #siyawedsmel #issawedding #family #love #celebrations
Weddings by Precious © ___ Celebrating an amazing couple Melissa @melissa_iam & Siya's @slikouronlife union today, what an unforgettable day thus far 🌿 Ready for the final leg of the day, the reception 🌸 ___ Make-Up: @makeupbymandynxumalo 💄 // Thanks for making me camera ready for @topbillingtv 🎥 ___ #precioustheplanner #weddingsbyprecious #preciouscelebrations #decor #flowers #luxury #bespoke #weddings #weddingplanner #southafrica #saplanner #detailed #chandeliers #siyawedsmelissa #ootd
Congratulations to the beautiful couple!