All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    The Photos From Slikour And Melissa's Wedding Are Guaranteed To Cure All Monday Blues

    They looked absolutely stunning!

    16/10/2017 06:11 SAST | Updated 7 hours ago
    Slikour/Instagram

    Rapper and businessman Siya "Slikour" Metane and his long-time partner Melissa Wilkinson tied the knot over the weekend at the Johannesburg Country Club.

    The celebration, which was planned by renowned events manager, Precious Thamaga, was attended by the couple's closest family members and friends.

    Here are some snaps from the big day:

    Proverbs 18:22 He who finds a wife finds a good thing, And obtains favor from the Lord." A true display of love and family. We were so blessed to have our family come together to celebrate such a beautiful woman @melissa_iam you truly are the magnetic, humble, inspirational, hysterical and crazy woman I've grown up with. Thank you for always been you. @slikouronlife you are one very lucky man to have her as your wife. As Peter said YOU took her from her home, give her the best. #siyawedsmelissa #siyawedsmel #issawedding #family #love #celebrations

    Congratulations to the beautiful couple!

    MORE:CelebrityEntertainmentSlikour