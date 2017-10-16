Best Of HuffPost On 16 October: 7 Stories You Shouldn't Miss

A woman carries fire wood on her head as she walks below state power utility ESKOM's elecricity pylons in Soweto, South Africa, August 8, 2016. Picture taken August 8, 2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

1. In about 10 days, a thick complaint about McKinsey's conduct in South Africa will whack down in New York as Corruption Watch takes its anti-graft campaign global.

The world's leading management consultancy is under the whip for earning R970-million in projected savings and R70-million for tariff-based consultancy work in about six months work at Eskom. Read more .

2. Eskom's interim CEO Matshela Koko on Monday faced the first day of a disciplinary hearing at the electricity utility on a rack of charges related to his actions, which range from bullying to blessing contractors with irregularly awarded contracts and payments worth billions. Read more here.

3. The panel expected to do an in-depth investigation into an alleged racist incident which happened at Texamo Spur at The Glen Shopping Centre earlier this year has been cancelled. "Spur requested, for its own reasons, at the 11th hour that the panel not go ahead," head of panel and North-West University law professor Elmien du Plessis told HuffpostSA on Monday. Read more on the story.

4. Sperm freezing is a procedure of freezing sperm samples so they can be used for pregnancy in future. It is also known as sperm banking or sperm cryopreservation. Health experts say it's the most successful form of preserving a man's fertility. Here are five things to know about the procedure in South Africa.

5. Twin explosions in Somalia's capital Mogadishu that claimed at least 263 lives has been compared to terror attacks in the UK to highlight the "shameful" contrast in public interest in African tragedies.

In what is the deadliest attack since an Islamist insurgency began in 2007, a truck bomb was exploded outside a hotel in the K5 intersection that is lined with government offices, restaurants and kiosks on Saturday, flattening several buildings and setting dozens of vehicles on fire. Read more.

Well done to the Guardian for leading with Somalia this morning. Clear it should be the biggest story in the world. pic.twitter.com/UjikjAFiDp — Barry Malone (@malonebarry) October 16, 2017

6. On Sunday, what would have been Fela Kuti's 79th birthday, the government and people of Lagos State celebrated with the unveiling of a Liberation Statue. Fela Kuti may be no more, but he his legendary music continues to speak to some of the political and societal issues that we continue to face. Read more on his life.

7. As much as local celebville recently served some couple goals with nuptials that left us raving for days, there have also been enough breakups that have left our hearts shattered. Radio presenter Melanie Bala and her husband, Zwai, released a statement over the weekend confirming that divorce proceedings were under way following their separation. Read more here.