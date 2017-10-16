Game of Thrones Star Sophie Turner Just Got Engaged To Joe Jonas

After one year together, actress Sophie Turner and singer Joe Jonas have announced on Instagram that they are engaged.



The couple shared cute matching shots of the new engagement ring, which looked to be a large pear-shaped number held on the finger by two diamond-littered bands.

Twenty-eight year-old Jonas simply captioned his Instagram with the words "She said yes", and 21-year-old Turner cutely matched by writing "I said yes".

The young actress is well known for her role as Sansa Stark in Game of Thrones, which she was first cast in when she was 13.

Formerly of the Jonas Brothers, Jonas is now part of the band DNCE, which is famous for its hit 2015 song Cake By The Ocean.

Jonas has dated a few different celebrities in the past, including AJ Michalka, Demi Lovato, Camilla Belle, Ashley Greene, Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid.

Turner spoke to Marie Claire UK in July about some of the difficulties of having a public relationship with Jonas:

"You do feel like you're living in a fishbowl... It's frustrating [that] it's the most mundane things that make the news - how boring! There are really no other headlines?"

Jonas' brother Nick was quick to congratulate the couple:

