All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Nigerians React To Igwe Jacob Zuma Statue -- 'I Wonder What They See In Zuma, Lies? Corruption?'

    "I hope the next government takes down that statue of Jacob Zuma. The President of South Africa doesn't deserve such honour here."

    16/10/2017 07:26 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Grant Neuenburg / Reuters

    It's been a great week for President Jacob Zuma. Less than a week ago, he was honoured with a six-metre-tall monument in Groot Marico in North West. And on Saturday, the president was once again the centre of attention when he was presented with a bronze statue in his honour by the governor of the Imo State in Nigeria, Owelle Okorocha.

    'I hope the next government in Imo State takes down that statue of Jacob Zuma. The President of South Africa doesn't deserve such honour here"Nigerian citizen on Twitter

    In addition to the statue, a street was named after Zuma and he received the Imo Merit Award.

    The bronze statue, which reportedly cost the Nigerian government N520-million (R19-million), had Nigerians on social media up in arms.

    Presidency of ZA/Twitter.com

    Presidency ZA/Twitter.com

    MORE:jacob zumaNewsNigeriaOwelle Okorocha