Nigerians React To Igwe Jacob Zuma Statue -- 'I Wonder What They See In Zuma, Lies? Corruption?'

It's been a great week for President Jacob Zuma. Less than a week ago, he was honoured with a six-metre-tall monument in Groot Marico in North West. And on Saturday, the president was once again the centre of attention when he was presented with a bronze statue in his honour by the governor of the Imo State in Nigeria, Owelle Okorocha.

'I hope the next government in Imo State takes down that statue of Jacob Zuma. The President of South Africa doesn't deserve such honour here" Nigerian citizen on Twitter

In addition to the statue, a street was named after Zuma and he received the Imo Merit Award.

A bronze statue of President Jacob Zuma unveiled and a road named after President Zuma as part of the honour by the Imo State in Nigeria pic.twitter.com/wSKrjg4w55 — PresidencyZA (@PresidencyZA) October 15, 2017

The bronze statue, which reportedly cost the Nigerian government N520-million (R19-million), had Nigerians on social media up in arms.

Nigeria honours a man who is a huge headache to our country. I wonder what do they see in Zuma... lies? Corruption? I wonder #zumastatue pic.twitter.com/F1YIvPWKoj — Thobelani Ncapai (@ThobelaniNcapai) October 16, 2017

What have Jacob Zuma achieved to be immortalised with #ZumaStatue?

Come on, think about the legacy this will leave! — Guilou Kisimba (@Guiloukiss) October 16, 2017

#ZumaStatue Pres.J.Zuma was honored w/ a statue in Nigeria, statue costs 520M. Basically they care more about statues than citizens (sigh) pic.twitter.com/yt6hoiluVo — Mikey Mashila (@MikeyMashila) October 16, 2017

You see ubaba as a corrupt leader? Nigerians see him as a legend #ZumaStatue — Levi Sam ♌ (@RealLeviSam) October 16, 2017

Who cursed us with leadership in Nigeria. #zumastatue — babawarun tolu (@tolu_88811) October 15, 2017

I hope the next government in Imo State takes down that statue of Jacob Zuma. The President of South Africa doesn't deserve such honour here — HENRY Okelue (@4eyedmonk) October 15, 2017

I don't know how our leaders think. That Zuma statue money could've helped some youths acquire some skills or set up businesses #zumastatue — Maryam.ladidinbaba (@MLadidinbaba) October 15, 2017

Next week, I'll share some pictures of schools in Imo. The Zuma statue issue is very painful. There are so many pressing priorities in Imo.. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) October 15, 2017

On one hand, as disheartening as the Zuma spectacle of absurdity is, it also highlights the core dysfunctions that we must finally address.. — Juliet 'Kego (@julietkego) October 15, 2017