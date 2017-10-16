As much as local celebville recently served some couple goals with nuptials that left us raving for days, there have also been enough breakups that have left our hearts shattered.

Radio presenter Melanie Bala and her husband, Zwai, released a statement over the weekend confirming that divorce proceedings were under way following their separation.

The couple married in 2008 and has two children.

"We confirm that we have separated and divorce proceedings are underway. We have come to a mutual decision that although we've strived to be the best version of ourselves within our marriage, we have fallen short of that," the couple said in a statement they tweeted.

Earlier this month, radio and TV personality Unathi Msengana confirmed that she and her husband, Thomas were no longer together, leaving fans heartbroken.



Reacting to the news, South African celebrities and fans expressed sadness but wished the two strength. Some also took to Twitter urging celebrities to #staymarried.

You and @MelBala really were an inspiring couple for me☹️. So sorry you couldn't work things out. — Nation_Rising (@Ntk2203) October 16, 2017

I remember the first time she read the news after she got married and she introduced herself as Melanie Bala.

This is a lot! — Nomfundo Ngcobo (@NomfundoNgcobo) October 14, 2017

After admiring how long they have been together despite media pressure, its sad to hear about celebrity couples getting divorced 😓 — Unique_Goddess (@natalie_missy) October 16, 2017

Celebrities calling it quits this year included comedian Trevor Gumbi and Lucille, soccer legend Marks Maponyane and Sylvia as well as Lebo real name and Angela Ngani-Kasara.

In September, former TV presenter Precious Kofi also announced her divorce from her husband and father of their two children. At the time, she revealed that she had kept a low profile on social media because she was going through a divorce. Kofi had left the country to start a new life in the US with her family.

The way this Precious Kofi divorce story has me shook and In my deepest feelings. pic.twitter.com/pHOCY69egU — Thami Modisakeng (@tQinFectious) September 16, 2017