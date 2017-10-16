What Happened To The Ramaphosa Emails?

The emails revealing details of Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa's supposed sex life have reportedly dried up, The Times reported on Monday.

In September, The Sunday Independent published a controversial story in which it alleged that Ramaphosa was "using his massive wealth to prey on multiple women, some of whom are university students". This was based on emails reportedly obtained by the paper which purported to reveal Ramaphosa's shenanigans.

At the time, Kenny Kunene's website Weekly Xpose reportedly promised to keep publishing the emails, but this has not transpired, The Times reported.

Kunene told The Times: "We are investigating that. We are coming. We are gathering evidence," he reportedly said.

The website reportedly published two pornographic videos featuring one of the women Ramaphosa was alleged to have had an affair with. She won a court application to have the video removed.

Kunene said he had "over a hundred videos and photos".

Sunday Independent editor Steven Motale told The Times: "What is the interest? My answer shortly to you is, it is none of your business."

Ramaphosa's spokesperson told The Times that he had laid charges with the police as the deputy president's private emails had been unlawfully accessed.