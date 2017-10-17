5 Things Jacob Zuma's Sudden Cabinet Reshuffle Might Have You Thinking About

President Jacob Zuma has done it again. In a sudden announcement, Zuma informed the public of his second Cabinet reshuffle this year. There have been many concerns regarding the impact of such a surprise announcement on the economy, political stability and the state of play for the ANC's political allies.

Well, look no further -- here are a few answers to some of the questions you may have:

Will South Africa's credit rating be downgraded to junk status?

South Africa is on the edge of a downgrade to junk status. Next week's medium-term budget policy statement (a key economic outlook) is being watched with eagle eyes. The three leading rating agencies have red-flagged political stability. The reshuffle does not support political stability.

Will the ANC recall President Jacob Zuma?

The party set a precedent when it recalled former president Thabo Mbeki in 2008. Since then, Zuma has marginalised the governing party on many occasions, including in the two most recent Cabinet reshuffles in March this year and again on Tuesday.

Will the rest of the SACP members in the Cabinet resign?

The party is the most represented of the ANC's political allies in the executive. After Zuma axed its general-secretary Blade Nzimande as higher education minister, will the rest leave too?

Does the harsh reshuffle help or harm the chances of the president's chosen candidate, ANC MP Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, to succeed him as ANC president?

It harms her chances as Dlamini-Zuma is associated with the president's base in the ANC.

Does the appointment of David Mahlobo as minister of energy mean the nuclear deal is done?

Not necessarily. A massive deal like nuclear, which is slated to cost R1-trillion over the course of the building of a fleet of stations, has to go through successive steps of consultation.

Bonus question: Has the president lost his marbles?

Possibly.