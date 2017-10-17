Analysis: HuffPost SA Editors Discuss The Implications Of Jacob Zuma's Unexpected Cabinet Reshuffle

President Jacob Zuma released a statement which announced his second reshuffle for the year. The statement reads as follows:

After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;

Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios.

I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities.

