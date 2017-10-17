Best Of HuffPost On 17 October: Seven Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. President Jacob Zuma has gone rogue. His Cabinet reshuffle announced today is neither rational nor logical. Instead, it is the mark of a late-term kleptocrat acting only in the interests of his own patronage network, writes Ferial Haffajee.

2. Corruption and maladministration at state-owned companies, particularly Eskom, are having a profound impact on the South African economy, crimping its growth, retarding investment and pushing up prices. This was the main message to emerge on day one of an investigation into state capture at Eskom, Transnet and Denel, which got underway at Parliament on Tuesday. Read here.

3. AfriForum's new prosecuting head Gerrie Nel announced that he will be privately prosecuting Duduzane Zuma on a charge of culpable homicide. Read more here.

4. Deirdre Larkin took up running only at 78 -- and today, the 86-year-old has more than 500 medals to her name. The doctor diagnosed her as being osteopenic -- considered a precursor to osteoporosis, in 2001. The Johannesburg resident then took up running, inspired by her son. A few steps turned into faster steps and within a month, she had completed the Randburg Harriers Valentine's 10km. Read about Deirdre here.

5. Albert Einstein predicted that gravitational waves existed back in 1916 on the basis of his theory of general relativity. He said that gravitational waves transport energy as gravitational radiation and that they could be similar to electromagnetic radiation. More than 100 years later, he is proved right.

6. The bid to find and crown South Africa's best amateur baker starts on Tuesday night on the season 3 premiere of "The Great South African Bake Off". The first episode will be all about cakes -- for the technical bake, the contestants are making a Battenberg cake. Disaster is guaranteed. Read more here.

7. Daphne Caruana Galizia, Malta's best-known investigative journalist, was killed on Monday when a powerful bomb blew up her car, police said, in a case that stunned the small Mediterranean island. Caruana Galizia, 53, ran a hugely popular blog in which she relentlessly highlighted cases of alleged high-level corruption targeting politicians from across party lines. Read more here.