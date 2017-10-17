Cabinet Reshuffle: 'This Is A Declaration Of War' As Parties Reel From The Changes

President Jacob Zuma announced a Cabinet reshuffle on Tuesday which saw minister of higher education and training Blade Nzimande axed from his position.

After the announcement the South African Communist Party (SACP) and Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) held urgent media briefings where they discussed the implications of the reshuffle.

The SACP deemed the changes a "declaration of war" as stated by its first deputy general secretary, Solly Mapaila.

The EFF also spoke about the effect of the Cabinet reshuffle, stating it would have been "nicer" if Zuma reshuffled himself, and not only Nzimade. Party leader Julius Malema did not mince his words about his feelings on the firing of Nzimande.

Here are the comments from Tuesday's media briefings.