All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • NEWS

    Data Breach: Millions Of South Africans' Personal Info Exposed

    The breach contains data of more than 30-million unique South African ID numbers, Tech Central reported.

    17/10/2017 14:40 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Steve Marcus / Reuters

    A massive data bank containing millions of South Africans' personal information -- including property ownership, income and employment history -- has been discovered by information security researcher Troy Hunt, Tech Central revealed on Tuesday.

    The massive data breach is also said to contain more than 30-million unique South African ID numbers, according to Hunt, who is the founder of HaveIBeenPwned.com.

    According to Tech Central, the data drove was discovered among a large bank of other data breaches and the source can be identified as South African, based on the personal address details contained in the trove.

    READ: How Biometric Identification Could Put Your Most Intimate Information At Risk

    The breach, Hunt said, took place in March this year and contains information from as far back as the early 1990s.

    Hunt says once the owner of the data is identified, he will upload the information to HaveIBeenPwned.com. According to Tech Central, some of the data headers suggest the source may be government or a commercial entity, although this remains unconfirmed.

    Global cyber (in)security

    Earlier this year, 143-million Americans are reported to have had their "most sensitive information" exposed following a breach at Equifax, one of the US's three major credit-reporting agencies.

    Following the hack, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission launched investigations into whether the company had violated insider trading laws.

    MORE:dataNewsSA NewsTechnology