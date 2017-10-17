Data Breach: Millions Of South Africans' Personal Info Exposed

A massive data bank containing millions of South Africans' personal information -- including property ownership, income and employment history -- has been discovered by information security researcher Troy Hunt, Tech Central revealed on Tuesday.



The massive data breach is also said to contain more than 30-million unique South African ID numbers, according to Hunt, who is the founder of HaveIBeenPwned.com.

BREAKING | Data breach exposes millions of South Africans' personal records https://t.co/h22Fs1l4j7 pic.twitter.com/B8jVSJOhSu — TechCentral (@TechCentral) October 17, 2017

According to Tech Central, the data drove was discovered among a large bank of other data breaches and the source can be identified as South African, based on the personal address details contained in the trove.



READ: How Biometric Identification Could Put Your Most Intimate Information At Risk

The breach, Hunt said, took place in March this year and contains information from as far back as the early 1990s.



Hunt says once the owner of the data is identified, he will upload the information to HaveIBeenPwned.com. According to Tech Central, some of the data headers suggest the source may be government or a commercial entity, although this remains unconfirmed.



Global cyber (in)security

Earlier this year, 143-million Americans are reported to have had their "most sensitive information" exposed following a breach at Equifax, one of the US's three major credit-reporting agencies.



Following the hack, the Department of Justice and the Federal Trade Commission launched investigations into whether the company had violated insider trading laws.