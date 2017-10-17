Gerrie Nel To Privately Prosecute Duduzane Zuma For Culpable Homicide

Gerrie Nel in his previous job as State Prosecutor in 2014.

Afriforum's new prosecuting head Gerrie Nel announced that he will be privately prosecuting Duduzane Zuma on a charge of culpable homicide.

"Afriforum will start the private prosecution in terms of the law within 90 days," Nel said on Tuesday. "The prosecution will then proceed like any other criminal case in court."

The prosecution is related a car crash on the M1 highway in Gauteng on February 14 2014, where Zuma Jr was the driver. A young woman, Phumzile Dube, was killed in the accident.

The National Prosecuting Authority decided in August 2014 not to prosecute. An inquest found that Duduzane was negligent but the NPA declined to prosecute.

Dube died after Zuma's Porsche collided with the taxi in which she was travelling.

Nel and Afriforum will be acting on behalf of Dube's family. Nel said there are no valid grounds for the NPA's decision not to prosecute Zuma and Dube's family deserves to see that justice is done.

CEO of Afriforum Kallie Kriel said that no one is above the law "even if you are a Zuma".

Dube's family had received only R5,000 from the taxi association and no other compensation. "There's has been no support and no financial compensation for the family whatsoever," said Nel.