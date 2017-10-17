Here We Go -- State Capture Probe Starts In Parliament Today

The much-anticipated probe into alleged corruption and maladministration at power utility Eskom will get under way at Parliament on Tuesday morning.

The inquiry is being conducted by the National Assembly's public enterprises committee under the acting chairmanship of ANC MP Zukiswa Rantho, who has promised to "leave no stone unturned" in getting to the bottom of the allegations.

The portfolio committee's terms of reference include coal contracts entered into by the state-owned company; the pension payout made to its former CEO Brian Molefe; and, the remuneration and appointment of Eskom board members and executive management, as well as other maladministration, governance and procurement issues.

The inquiry takes place against the backdrop of former Public Protector Thuli Madonsela's "State of Capture" report, made public in November last year. The report analysed alleged systemic corruption being perpetrated through state-owned companies, and – fuelled by further allegations and controversies over the past 11 months -- sparked a public outcry from opposition political parties, civil society, business leaders, and from within the ranks of the ruling party itself.

Eskom is by far South Africa's largest state-owned company, with annual revenues three times that of Transnet, and six times that of SAA. The utility provides more than 90 percent of the country's electricity, has assets valued at R710-billion, and a capital spending programme of about R350-billion over the next five years.

Among those who may testify before the committee are President Jacob Zuma's son Duduzane Zuma, as well as the Gupta brothers Ajay and Atul, although the identity of those called as witnesses is reportedly being kept under wraps over security concerns. The inquiry has the power to subpoena witnesses.

The alleged "capture" of Eskom and other state-owned company business by the Guptas has incensed many South Africans.

Rantho has said the inquiry will extend to the leaked Gupta emails, which allegedly implicate a number of state officials, including Eskom executives.

Among the MPs who are members of the investigating committee is former finance minister Pravin Gordhan.

Tuesday's opening session is set to hear inputs from University of Cape Town and Stellenbosch University academics involved in the State Capacity Research Project. The project produced a reference book aimed at providing an "independent, accessible, concise and fact-based account of some, but not all, of the alleged instances of government failure and corruption at... Eskom".

"The institutions [universities] will detail the activities that happened in Eskom," Rantho said in a statement issued on Monday.