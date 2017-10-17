All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • POLITICS

    Malema: 'Nzimande Was Useless As A Minister'

    "We reject the reshuffle, but welcome the removal of Blade Nzimande."

    17/10/2017 14:11 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago
    Sumaya Hisham / Reuters
    Julius Malema.

    Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Tuesday welcomed the sacking of higher education minister Blade Nzimande, saying he was "useless as a minister".

    He called on Nzimande to "man up" and join the EFF in the streets.

    Malema made the comments at a press briefing shortly after President Jacob Zuma axed Nzimande during a surprise mid-morning Cabinet reshuffle.

    Read: Ferial's First Take: Zuma Has Now Gone Rogue

    Malema called on all South Africans to "reject Zuma" and the leadership of the country.

    "Zuma must resign from office, we call on all South African's to reject Zuma's delay tactics."Julius Malema

    Blade Nzimande

    "Zuma must resign from office, we call on all South African's to reject Zuma's delay tactics. We reject the reshuffle, but we also welcome the removal of Blade Nzimande", Malema said.

    Bloomberg via Getty Images

    Read: Nzimande: "The ANC Has Been Stolen"

    David Mahlobo

    When asked about the reshuffle in the energy department Malema said: "Mahlobo will run intelligence and the energy departments. Zuma is chasing the nuclear deal."

    Mahlobo, according to the DA, will be the man pushing for the nuclear deal with Russia.

    Getty Images

    Malema said that new State Security Minister Bongani Bongo should not undermine Mahlobo.

    Gwede Mantashe

    Malema also had some words for ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, labelling him as "the most dangerous man".

    "Gwede... changes his statements all the time."

    AFP/Getty Images

    "[The] secretary-general is the engine of an organisation. Gwede is responsible for this mess. Gwede wants to be a president. I will never be fooled by him. He and Zuma are the same".

    Malusi Gigaba And Cyril Ramaphosa

    "Gigaba cannot be trusted with state funds"

    "Malusi Gigaba is personally responsible for the collapse of state entities. Malusi [allegedly] used emergency funds to bail out SAA," he said.

    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters

    Malema also had some stern words for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

    "Cyril is a capitalist. He loves whiteness, white people and that is where it stands. He is clear about that".

    Fikile Mbalula and Ayanda Dlodlo

    "He is using all his energy taking selfies while criminals run loose," Malema said about Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, but he endorsed Ayanda Dlodlo.

    MORE:EFFjacob zumaJulius MalemaPoliticsSA News