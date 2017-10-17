Malema: 'Nzimande Was Useless As A Minister'

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Tuesday welcomed the sacking of higher education minister Blade Nzimande, saying he was "useless as a minister".

He called on Nzimande to "man up" and join the EFF in the streets.

Malema made the comments at a press briefing shortly after President Jacob Zuma axed Nzimande during a surprise mid-morning Cabinet reshuffle.

Malema called on all South Africans to "reject Zuma" and the leadership of the country.

"Zuma must resign from office, we call on all South African's to reject Zuma's delay tactics."Julius Malema

Blade Nzimande

David Mahlobo

When asked about the reshuffle in the energy department Malema said: "Mahlobo will run intelligence and the energy departments. Zuma is chasing the nuclear deal."

Mahlobo, according to the DA, will be the man pushing for the nuclear deal with Russia.

Malema said that new State Security Minister Bongani Bongo should not undermine Mahlobo.

Gwede Mantashe

Malema also had some words for ANC secretary-general Gwede Mantashe, labelling him as "the most dangerous man".

"Gwede... changes his statements all the time."

"[The] secretary-general is the engine of an organisation. Gwede is responsible for this mess. Gwede wants to be a president. I will never be fooled by him. He and Zuma are the same".

Malusi Gigaba And Cyril Ramaphosa

"Gigaba cannot be trusted with state funds"

"Malusi Gigaba is personally responsible for the collapse of state entities. Malusi [allegedly] used emergency funds to bail out SAA," he said.

Malema also had some stern words for Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa.

"Cyril is a capitalist. He loves whiteness, white people and that is where it stands. He is clear about that".

Fikile Mbalula and Ayanda Dlodlo

"He is using all his energy taking selfies while criminals run loose," Malema said about Police Minister Fikile Mbalula, but he endorsed Ayanda Dlodlo.