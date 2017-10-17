Men Are Slowly Owning Up To Sexual Assault -- With The Hashtag #IHave

Thousands of women around the world showed how commonplace sexual assault is, using the hashtag #MeToo. It quickly became the top trending Twitter hashtag on Sunday night as women spoke up to show the world just how common sexual harassment is.

It started with a tweet from actress Alyssa Milano, who was citing a friend:

If you've been sexually harassed or assaulted write 'me too' as a reply to this tweet. pic.twitter.com/k2oeCiUf9n — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) October 15, 2017

Read: #MeToo: Alyssa Milano's Call For Sexual Abuse Victims To Come Forward Goes Viral

The hashtag ultimately led to a small section of men on social media owning up to their own sexual assaults on women, with the #IHave hashtag.

"First step of solving a problem is admitting you are one." Twitter User [Male]

The hashtag was a way of men coming out and admitting their abuse of women and actually supporting the movement against sexual crimes.

Why can't men say #Ihave for the sexual harassment & sexual violence they have perpetrated? Time for men to take responsibility & name it — Debbie Kilroy (@DebKilroy) October 16, 2017

I have.



Sexual harassment & assault - I've been part of the problem and I'm working on being part of the solution. #IHave — Neil Figuracion (@Fad23) October 16, 2017

first step of solving a problem is admitting you are one.#ihave — J.W. Irvin (@Dubs_847) October 17, 2017

#IHave unwittingly or wilfully sexually harassed women in my life. RT or like if you have too (1/2) — Matthew Riddle (@matthewriddle) October 17, 2017

#IHave let other men continue to harass and assault women and not stop them. I am sorry that #IHave kudos .@thehealypress (2/2) — Matthew Riddle (@matthewriddle) October 17, 2017

#IHave absolutely. I was raised by an amazing strong woman and I still have. There was never intent to but I look back and my heart sinks. — Alois Romanowski (@eckscaliber) October 16, 2017

Dear #ihave posters. The honesty is a good step. Please don't expect likes and medals for it though. This only the beginning of your work. — Sarah Bee (@sarah_bezanson) October 16, 2017

Let the healing begin#IHAVE — SuperDuper (@HunterPipes) October 16, 2017

However, some Twitter users were not convinced by some of the men who spoke out with the #IHave hashtag.

*sees men posting #ihave stories and facing zero punishment* wow so deep — c u shiver w antici- (@KivaBay) October 16, 2017

there are men on my fb posting #ihave and getting more comments and likes for 'their act of bravery' more than the womxn who xp the trauma — nikki alex basset (@nikkialexbasset) October 16, 2017

Don't ever give men who made #IHave posts the free pass. Especially if they are problematic to this day. — Diego Lozano (@DiegoNachoAZ) October 17, 2017