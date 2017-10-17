Some tweeps are convinced that President Jacob Zuma's latest surprise Cabinet reshuffle befits what is now known as South Africa's newest proverb AKA December anthem -- "Ska ba hemisa, ska ba forgiva, ska ba fa chance".

The phrase, which literally means "don't let them breathe, don't forgive them and don't give them a chance" can be traced back to Top Shayela -- a song by local rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo.

For those of you who are still in denial of the fact that @CassperNyovest is the mastermind behind our new slay quote:"Ska Ba hemisa etc"😏😏 pic.twitter.com/0aqSQajZdu — Master *C* 🎬📺 (@SimplyChuene) October 16, 2017

And this is what some people believe the reshuffle represents -- a president who won't "let South Africans breathe or give them a chance" -- all for protecting his patronage network and securing his interests past his final term. The ANC top 6 also revealed that although they were informed, they were not consulted on the decision.

For this and other reasons, tweeps believe this makes ubaba kaDuduzane the perfect "patron" of the popular phrase -- as he seems to live by it.

I think #Zuma took this:



Ska ba hemisa

Ska ba forgiva

Ska ba robatsa

Ska bafa chance

Ba vorovaye thing too far 🙆🏽#CabinetReshuffle #SABC pic.twitter.com/G5Ne0mYAev — Mac Mofokeng (@Dmac176) October 17, 2017

Jacob Zuma: Maybe I should not go through with this #CabinetReshuffle



Also Jacob Zuma: "Ska ba hemisa, ska ba forgive, ska ba fa chance! — Rethabile Makoanyana (@Makoanyane_R) October 17, 2017

Indeed Zuma is the patron of the Ska ba fa chance Ska ba hemisa Ska ba forgiver fraternity — Sibusiso (@magagula83) October 17, 2017

Even some in his cabinet agree.

Skaba Hemisa !!



MOTTO OF LIFE — RSA Police Minister (@MbalulaFikile) October 14, 2017

Tholukuthi hey, the father of Duduzane is not bothered that much.

Maybe he's dancing it all off

Or laughing unto the end of his final term