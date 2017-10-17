All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • LIFESTYLE

    President Jacob Zuma (Probably) To Himself -- 'Ska Ba Hemisa, Ska Ba Forgiva, Ska Ba Fa Chance'

    Thol'ukuthi hey, ubaba kaDuduzane is just protecting his interests.

    17/10/2017 17:27 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    Siphiwe Sibeko / Reuters
    President Jacob Zuma.

    Some tweeps are convinced that President Jacob Zuma's latest surprise Cabinet reshuffle befits what is now known as South Africa's newest proverb AKA December anthem -- "Ska ba hemisa, ska ba forgiva, ska ba fa chance".

    ï¿½ PA

    The phrase, which literally means "don't let them breathe, don't forgive them and don't give them a chance" can be traced back to Top Shayela -- a song by local rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo.

    And this is what some people believe the reshuffle represents -- a president who won't "let South Africans breathe or give them a chance" -- all for protecting his patronage network and securing his interests past his final term. The ANC top 6 also revealed that although they were informed, they were not consulted on the decision.

    For this and other reasons, tweeps believe this makes ubaba kaDuduzane the perfect "patron" of the popular phrase -- as he seems to live by it.

    Even some in his cabinet agree.

    Tholukuthi hey, the father of Duduzane is not bothered that much.

    Maybe he's dancing it all off

    Or laughing unto the end of his final term


    MORE:Cassper NyovestJacob ZumaLifestyleSka ba hemisa