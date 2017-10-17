Deirdre Larkin took up running only at 78 -- and today, the 86-year-old has more than 500 medals to her name.

The doctor diagnosed her as being osteopenic -- considered a precursor to osteoporosis.

The Johannesburg resident then took up running, inspired by her son. A few steps turned into faster steps and within a month, she had completed the Randburg Harriers Valentine's 10km.

In 2009, the music teacher ran 36 races, and increased that to 58 races the following year.

She has broken the 10km record for South African women over 70 in 2013, as well as the world record for women over 80 on that distance with a time of 54 minutes and 17 seconds.

[WATCH] Another world record for 85-y/o #DeirdreLarkin's as she beats the intl. best at Geneva half marathon https://t.co/azJnORW5G1 pic.twitter.com/JoC9FvO7NF May 16, 2017

"I'm just amazed that I found something I seem to be good at at my age," she told Beautiful News.

'Randburg's Grand Dame', as she is affectionately known, trains four times a week, starting at 5:30am to cover seven kilometres a day. She also tries to participate in at least one race per weekend.

"When I started running at the age of 78, I never thought twice about how old I was. I just started as I wanted to try running. You're never too old to start trying."

"I hope I'm not slowing down," she said.

