Zuma Announces New SABC Board

SABC
President Jacob Zuma has appointed a new SABC board and has put corporate management heavyweight, Bongumusa Makhathini, at its helm.
In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency announced the new members of the embattled broadcaster's board.
Makhathini would serve as its chairperson and ANC member, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, as his deputy.
The full list of board members are:
Febe Potgieter-Gqubule
Krish Naidoo
Khanyisile Kweyama
John Matisonn
Mathatha Tsedu
Rachel Kalidass
Michael Markovitz
Bongumusa Makhathini
Victor Rambau
Dinkwanyane Mohuba
Jack Phalane