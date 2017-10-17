All Sections
    • NEWS

    Zuma Announces New SABC Board

    Bongumusa Makhathini has been appointed the SABC board chairperson.

    17/10/2017 09:07 SAST | Updated 1 hour ago
    SABC

    President Jacob Zuma has appointed a new SABC board and has put corporate management heavyweight, Bongumusa Makhathini, at its helm.

    In a statement on Tuesday, the Presidency announced the new members of the embattled broadcaster's board.

    Makhathini would serve as its chairperson and ANC member, Febe Potgieter-Gqubule, as his deputy.

    The full list of board members are:

    Febe Potgieter-Gqubule

    Krish Naidoo

    Khanyisile Kweyama

    John Matisonn

    Mathatha Tsedu

    Rachel Kalidass

    Michael Markovitz

    Bongumusa Makhathini

    Victor Rambau

    Dinkwanyane Mohuba

    Jack Phalane

