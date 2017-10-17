Zuma Reshuffles Cabinet, Fires Blade Nzimande

Grant Neuenburg / Reuters

South African President Jacob Zuma laughs as he attends the swearing-in ceremony of his Mozambican counterpart Armando Guebuza for a second term in office in the capital Maputo, January 14, 2010. Guebuza has promised to relax foreign investment rules and push ahead with economic reforms, as he was sworn in for his second term on Thursday and said fighting poverty was his priority. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg (MOZAMBIQUE - Tags: POLITICS)