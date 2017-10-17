All Sections
    Zuma Reshuffles Cabinet, Fires Blade Nzimande

    The full statement by President Jacob Zuma.

    17/10/2017 10:45 SAST | Updated 47 minutes ago
    Grant Neuenburg / Reuters
    South African President Jacob Zuma laughs as he attends the swearing-in ceremony of his Mozambican counterpart Armando Guebuza for a second term in office in the capital Maputo, January 14, 2010. Guebuza has promised to relax foreign investment rules and push ahead with economic reforms, as he was sworn in for his second term on Thursday and said fighting poverty was his priority. REUTERS/Grant Lee Neuenburg (MOZAMBIQUE - Tags: POLITICS)

    After careful consideration, I have decided to make the following changes to the National Executive;

    1. Professor Hlengiwe Mkhize is the Minister of Higher Education and Training
    2. Ms Ayanda Dlodlo is the Minister of Home Affairs
    3. Ms Mmamaloko Kubayi is the Minister of Communications
    4. Mr David Mahlobo is the Minister of Energy
    5. Adv. Bongani Thomas Bongo is the Minister of State Security
    6. Mr Buti Manamela is the Deputy Minister of Higher Education and Training

    I thank the former members of the National Executive for good service in their previous portfolios.

    I wish the members who are assuming new portfolios all the best in their new responsibilities.

