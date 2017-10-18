Best Of HuffPost On 18 October: Seven Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. The intense bonds of loyalty in the governing ANC meant that former presidents Nelson Mandela and Thabo Mbeki took a long time to reshuffle their Cabinets when ministers did not perform.

Not so with President Reshuffle, aka Jacob Zuma, who is presiding over his 12thCabinet at today's meeting of the national executive. Researcher Gareth van Onselen found in a report released earlier this year by the Institute for Race Relations that Zuma makes so many serial and regular reshuffles that his average Cabinet has lasted only 8.6 months. Read more here.

2. South Africa cannot afford more nuclear power, former Eskom CEO Brian Dames told MPs on Wednesday. Dames was testifying before Parliament's public enterprises committee, which is conducting an investigation into corruption and maladministration at the utility and two other state-owned companies. Read more

3. Corruption at Eskom has driven up coal prices to as much as five times what they ought to be, MPs heard on Wednesday. Also testifying before Parliament's inquiry into corruption and maladministration at Eskom, Outa energy head Ted Blom said changes in 2001 to the way Eskom was allowed to procure coal had opened up opportunities for corruption. Read more here.

4. The Broadcasting Complaints Commission of SA (BCCSA) on Wednesday morning heard arguments about alleged racist on-air utterances by comedian and Jacaranda FM breakfast show co-host, Tumi Morake. Jacaranda FM's lawyer, Justine Limpitlaw, argued that Morake said nothing that could be regarded as hate speech. Read more.

5. Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema held a media briefing on Tuesday to share his views on some issues the country is facing, in the wake of the most recent Cabinet reshuffle. Employing his trademark bluntness, he spoke in detail about the way he thinks President Jacob Zuma is running the country.

Malema is known for his no-nonsense demeanour and for having embarrassing dirt on other politicians. Watch.

6. Speaking to HuffPost SA, sexologist Christa Coetzee said that there was no average number of rounds a man can manage in the sack. "It depends on a number of factors," she said. Read more to find out all the details.

7. Socialite Pulane Lenkoe revealed on social media that she suffered physical abuse by a partner. Alongside a series of pictures she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lenkoe wrote a detailed account of how the alleged abuse happened and affected her. Read more.