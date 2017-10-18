Hey Thishiwe And Mandisa, Your Love Is Just Beautiful -- We're Crushing On You This Wednesday

We think we already know who we'll be rooting for to win the Cutest Couple of the Year at this year's Feather Awards taking place on November 9 and it's actresses Thishiwe Ziqubu and her beau Mandisa Nduna.

The couple made headlines in July following their semi-nude pictures posted on social media.

At the time, they told TimesLive that they didn't set out to be the talk of the town, but rather to express their love for each other.

They also told the publication that they've had to accept that they may not be everybody's "cup of tea".

"More than the fact that we love each other, people look at us with raised eyebrows because we are not ashamed to express it. People are fine if we are together but on the down low, but hiding who you are is a dangerous game that neither Mandisa or I are interested in playing," Thishiwe told the publication.

The couple is nominated alongside best friends Pearl Thusi and DJ Zinhle Jiyane as well as lovebirds Nomzamo Mbatha and Maps Maponyane.

Read: It's Feather Awards Season And Here Are The Nominees

We could not help but crush on the "Imposter" star and her bae. We also love these pictures of them together: