    LIFESTYLE

    No Less Than 36 Panda Cubs Make Their Public Debut In China

    The panda baby boom is upon us.

    18/10/2017 05:29 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    China has debuted 36 panda cubs aged between one and five months marking the largest number of successful births in captivity in any calendar year.

    The pandas were showcased at the China Conservation and Research Center for the Giant Panda to celebrate the amount of cubs born in 2017. Just look at how cute they are.

    In September 2016, the Giant Panda was downgraded from 'endangered' to 'vulnerable' on the list of global species at risk of extinction. This decision was grounded in the 17 percent rise in the Giant Panda population since 2014.

    With the Giant Panda still classed as 'vulnerable' however, an extra 36 young ones really can't go astray.

