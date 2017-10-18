All Sections
    • NEWS

    One Person Wounded In Shooting At Cape Town International Airport

    The shooting is thought to be gang-related.

    18/10/2017 07:03 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    asiandelight via Getty Images

    One person has reportedly been shot and wounded in what appears to be a gang-related incident at the Cape Town International Airport. According to News24, a BMW and a white vehicle were involved in the shooting.

    SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo reportedly said: "It was a passenger that was dropped off at the drop and go. He was shot at and was wounded in his upper body. Our investigators are at the scene at the moment and the victim's identity cannot be revealed at the moment."

    The drop-and-go section of the airport will be closed until further notice.

