One Person Wounded In Shooting At Cape Town International Airport

One person has reportedly been shot and wounded in what appears to be a gang-related incident at the Cape Town International Airport. According to News24, a BMW and a white vehicle were involved in the shooting.

SAPS spokesperson Vish Naidoo reportedly said: "It was a passenger that was dropped off at the drop and go. He was shot at and was wounded in his upper body. Our investigators are at the scene at the moment and the victim's identity cannot be revealed at the moment."

The drop-and-go section of the airport will be closed until further notice.

#AirportShooting A section of the floor on the departures level at Cape Town International Airport cordoned off. LI pic.twitter.com/E4p2Y4uiOU October 18, 2017

Gunshots fired inside Cape Town International Airport this morning 😱 — Sean Chetty (@seanC001) October 18, 2017