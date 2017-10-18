Pulane Says She's Grateful She Walked Out Of An Abusive Relationship

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe revealed on social media that she suffered physical abuse by a partner.
Alongside a series of pictures she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lenkoe wrote a detailed account of how the alleged abuse happened and affected her.
She said the last incident happened six months ago and that she regrets not having kept the photos from the first incident.
"The first time he beat me (I wish I had kept the pics, but he convinced me to delete them in order for us to move on after he told me he will never allow himself to touch me again. [He] blamed it on stress and insecurities, so I forgave him), funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong, I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again, and each time he would swear he'd never touch me again (sic)," her post read.
READ: Who Is Pulane? 5 Things We Know ABout Ms Lenkoe
She told her followers that the tragic passing of Karabo Mokoena had helped her gain strength to leave the relationship of two years.
"...The passing of Karabo Mokoena(May her soul RIP❤️) occurred and that was an eye-opener for me. I honestly believe if it wasn't for the unfortunate passing of Karabo I would still be in his arms till this day, I then realized that if I didn't leave this would also be a destiny of mine (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.
accident that's how badly injured I was, the first time he beat me( I wish I had kept the pics, but he convinced me to delete them in order for us to move on, after he told me he will never allow himself to touch me again, blamed it on stress and insecurities, so i forgave him), funny thing is that i always considered myself to be very strong, i guess we all have our weaknesses, i allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again, and each time he would swore, " nka se tlhole ke go toucher, i promise my love" and soon as he said that it's like i would be hypnotized or something cause the only person i felt i needed it would be the same person who was causing me pain, and the one thing that i realize now that I've left that relationship is that not only do these men inflict physical pain but they will also cause emotional abuse, which is far more damaging, though i acted strong in front of the world it got to a point where i started believing the things he told me, and felt had nowhere else to go but to stay with him, till 6 weeks later after this incident took place and the passing of Karabo Mokoena(May her soul RIP❤️) occurred and that was an eye opener for me,I honestly believe if it wasn't for the unfortunate passing of Karabo i would still be in his arms till this day, i then realized that if I didn't leave this would also be a destiny of mine. Even after this incident, when I tried to leave him then he begged me to stay and said he was getting professional help, i wanted to believe him but in my heart i knew the relationship was far too gone to be saved, there was nothing left to be saved, every time he hit me, as much as I thought I needed him, i didn't it was just fear of starting over without him, shame, and all of those negative thoughts occupying my head but the actual fact is he killed every love emotion I ever felt for him. There's nothing worse than praying for someone or try to help someone who doesn't see anything wrong with their actions, all you can do is pray for them from a distance, I do this in hope that this will find another woman like myself who thinks this behavior
Lenkoe's posts triggered reactions from social media users, many of whom wished her strength and encouraged her to report the matter to police.
Arg man Pulane 💔😔— N a n a 🤺 (@Iam_Naledi) October 18, 2017
Abuse is not okay guys! Also shaming the victim who speaks up? No man!
She did well and she is a strong woman #Pulane
#Pulane u are strong girl no women deserve any kind of abuse in the name of love no matter what the circumstances are 😵😵😵— 👑 QueenLee 👑 (@KhayeLeehle) October 18, 2017
As soon as they find out that they know the perpetrator personally then suddenly it's "mang mang wouldn't do such.#Pulane #womenaretrash— Cleo Love (@Cleo_159) October 18, 2017