Pulane Says She's Grateful She Walked Out Of An Abusive Relationship

Socialite Pulane Lenkoe revealed on social media that she suffered physical abuse by a partner.

Alongside a series of pictures she posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Lenkoe wrote a detailed account of how the alleged abuse happened and affected her.

She said the last incident happened six months ago and that she regrets not having kept the photos from the first incident.

"The first time he beat me (I wish I had kept the pics, but he convinced me to delete them in order for us to move on after he told me he will never allow himself to touch me again. [He] blamed it on stress and insecurities, so I forgave him), funny thing is that I always considered myself to be very strong, I guess we all have our weaknesses. I allowed this man who promised to love, protect and make me feel safe to do this to me over and over and over and over again, and each time he would swear he'd never touch me again (sic)," her post read.

She told her followers that the tragic passing of Karabo Mokoena had helped her gain strength to leave the relationship of two years.

"...The passing of Karabo Mokoena(May her soul RIP❤️) occurred and that was an eye-opener for me. I honestly believe if it wasn't for the unfortunate passing of Karabo I would still be in his arms till this day, I then realized that if I didn't leave this would also be a destiny of mine (sic)," she wrote on Instagram.

Lenkoe's posts triggered reactions from social media users, many of whom wished her strength and encouraged her to report the matter to police.

Arg man Pulane 💔😔



Abuse is not okay guys! Also shaming the victim who speaks up? No man!



She did well and she is a strong woman #Pulane — N a n a 🤺 (@Iam_Naledi) October 18, 2017

#Pulane u are strong girl no women deserve any kind of abuse in the name of love no matter what the circumstances are 😵😵😵 — 👑 QueenLee 👑 (@KhayeLeehle) October 18, 2017