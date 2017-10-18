SAA Chair Dudu Myeni Axed -- Reports

South African Airways chair Dudu Myeni has been sacked as chairperson of the cash-strapped airline's board, according to reports by eNCA.

The controversial ex-chair has reportedly been replaced by JB Magwaza by Cabinet. When approached for comment by Fin24, SAA's spokesperson Tlali Tlali however said he had "no information" on whether the change had taken place.



Government spokesperson Phumla Williams told Fin24 any Cabinet decisions will be announced at a briefing on Thursday and refrained from speaking about board changes.

This is a developing story. More to follow.