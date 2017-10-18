State Security Minister-designate Bongani Bongo To Be Sworn Into Office

State Security Minister-designate Bongani Thomas Bongo is expected to be sworn into office on Wednesday.

Bongo was appointed by President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday in his second Cabinet reshuffle in less than seven months.

Zuma made six changes to his Cabinet which included shifting between portfolios ministers who were appointed to new ministries during the late night March reshuffle.

Zuma said he made the changes after "careful consideration".

The president also fired Blade Nzimande, who was minister of higher education and training, and replaced him with Hlengiwe Mkhize, former home affairs minister.

Other appointments include Ayanda Dlodlo, who was minister of communications, and will now handle the home affairs portfolio.

Mmamoloko Kubayi, who was in charge of energy, will take up a position as minister of communications.

David Mahlobo, who was minister of state security, will now head the energy portfolio.

Outgoing deputy minister in the office of the presidency Buti Manamela will now be the deputy minister of higher education.

News24