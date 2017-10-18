All Sections
    VIDEO

    WATCH: Julius Malema -- 'Didi Does Not Like Nkosazana'

    Malema yesterday gave his views of the politics of South Africa. Here are three moments he spilled the beans.

    18/10/2017 09:22 SAST | Updated 4 hours ago

    Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema held a media briefing on Tuesday to share his views on some issues the country is facing, in the wake of the most recent Cabinet reshuffle. Employing his trademark bluntness, he spoke in detail about the way he thinks President Jacob Zuma is running the country.

    Malema is known for his no-nonsense demeanor and for having embarrassing dirt on other politicians.

    Here are three moments Malema gave us a sneak peek into what is happening behind closed doors.

