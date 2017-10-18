Who Is Pulane? 5 Things We Know About Ms Lenkoe

Pulane Lyanah Lenkoe made headlines in 2015, when nude pictures of her -- allegedly leaked by an ex-boyfriend, made the rounds online.

In the wake of her recent allegations of abuse at the hands of an ex-lover, revealed by Lenkoe on Instagram, some have asked who she is.

Here are five things you may not know about Lyanah -- who is in her 30s:

1. She is educated and works in construction

A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Oct 15, 2016 at 12:32am PDT

...but once worked as a flight attendant

Hahahaa...TB#CaninCrewDays😩 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Feb 8, 2016 at 2:03am PST

#workthings#construction#gettingMybreadMami#letsgoo... A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Nov 5, 2015 at 12:29am PST

...and soon might be involved in other businesses. Maybe forex?

Something cookin.... A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Sep 11, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

2. She is a gym freak

Packs is that you?👀😋 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Feb 22, 2017 at 1:27am PST

A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Sep 21, 2017 at 3:06am PDT

3. Not scared of showing off her bod

Body on fleek all year around😝 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Oct 12, 2016 at 4:57am PDT

Booty squats💯 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Jul 13, 2017 at 12:29am PDT

4. She is very close to her nephew

ISSA birthday party#TshepoTurns4 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Jul 29, 2017 at 4:15am PDT

My fav pic of me and my nunubear#tb A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on May 14, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

5. She is a proud Christian

Oh...Jehovah they ask me how I did it, they ask me how I do it, in Christ we know no enemy#asinavalo#iBragAboutMyRelationshipWithTheLord😊🙏🏾🙋🏽 A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on Jul 22, 2016 at 2:06am PDT