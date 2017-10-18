All Sections
    Who Is Pulane? 5 Things We Know About Ms Lenkoe

    She once worked as a flight attendant...

    18/10/2017 16:21 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Instagram

    Pulane Lyanah Lenkoe made headlines in 2015, when nude pictures of her -- allegedly leaked by an ex-boyfriend, made the rounds online.

    In the wake of her recent allegations of abuse at the hands of an ex-lover, revealed by Lenkoe on Instagram, some have asked who she is.

    READ: Pulane Says She's Grateful She Walked Out Of An Abusive Relationship

    Here are five things you may not know about Lyanah -- who is in her 30s:

    1. She is educated and works in construction

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    ...but once worked as a flight attendant

    Hahahaa...TB#CaninCrewDays😩

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    #workthings#construction#gettingMybreadMami#letsgoo...

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    ...and soon might be involved in other businesses. Maybe forex?

    Something cookin....

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    2. She is a gym freak

    Packs is that you?👀😋

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    3. Not scared of showing off her bod

    Body on fleek all year around😝

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    Booty squats💯

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    4. She is very close to her nephew

    ISSA birthday party#TshepoTurns4

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    My fav pic of me and my nunubear#tb

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

    5. She is a proud Christian

    😊😄😩🙏🏾🙌🏾❤️

    A post shared by Lyanah Lenkoe (@p_lyanah) on

