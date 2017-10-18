Who Is Pulane? 5 Things We Know About Ms Lenkoe

Pulane Lyanah Lenkoe made headlines in 2015, when nude pictures of her -- allegedly leaked by an ex-boyfriend, made the rounds online.
In the wake of her recent allegations of abuse at the hands of an ex-lover, revealed by Lenkoe on Instagram, some have asked who she is.
Here are five things you may not know about Lyanah -- who is in her 30s:
1. She is educated and works in construction
...but once worked as a flight attendant
...and soon might be involved in other businesses. Maybe forex?
2. She is a gym freak
3. Not scared of showing off her bod
4. She is very close to her nephew
5. She is a proud Christian