A Photo-Series: How We (Really) Look At And React To Overweight People

What started as a self-portrait series in 2010 quickly turned into a photo-project called The Watchers - that examines how people react to overweight people they encounter in their day-to-day lives.

American photographer and activist, Haley Morris-Cafiero says she was taking photographs in New York when she noticed a man behind her, who appeared to be "sneering" at her. "It intrigued me that...he was fixated on me."

She noticed this fixation from other passersby in the images. They seemed to express shock, disdain or intrigue towards her.

This led her to a six year project, taking thousands of pictures capturing these expressions.

While Morris-Cafiero acknowledges that she will never know what these people were thinking, she is "very interested in how society uses their gaze to project emotions."