Best Of HuffPost On 19 October: Seven Stories You Shouldn't Miss

1. In one of the biggest data breaches in South African history, more than 30 million South Africans could have had their sensitive data sold on the internet to web hackers. The priority now is to see if you have been affected.

The website Have I Been Pwned allows you to punch in your email address and check, within seconds, if your account is one of the millions who have been affected. Read more here.

2. Mineral resources boss Mosebenzi Zwane will be summoned back to Parliament for a second grilling after a committee found that he had failed to adequately respond to a number of state capture and the Guptas.

On Wednesday, Zwane appeared before the portfolio committee on mineral resources to answer questions related to allegations of state capture, but he became evasive, using the sub judice rule to dodge some of the questions. Read more.

3. Corruption Watch is seeking permission from Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba and his deputy Sfiso Buthelezi to attend the upcoming annual general meeting of the Public Investment Corporation (PIC) in the interests of "transparency".

This follows "concern about recent reports [of] instability and in-fighting in key governance structures", it said in a statement on Thursday. Read more.

4. If you watched the reality documentary series, "Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones" last Friday, congratulations, you are now part of history. On Thursday afternoon, Vuzu Amp announced that the first episode of the three-part series had broken records, officially becoming the highest-rated show in the history of the channel. Read more.

5. Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated annually in various parts of the globe, including South Africa. Among those who observe the celebrations in spring (in the Southern Hemisphere) every year are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists for whom the celebrations have deep spiritual significance.

Take a look at how many people around the world have celebrated Diwali over the last few days:

6. Spur has remained tight-lipped about cancelling a panel that was expected to do an in-depth investigation into an alleged racist incident that happened at Texamo Spur at The Glen Shopping Centre earlier this year.

After numerous calls to Spur CEO Pierre Van Tonder and emails to the company's headquarters, the restaurant chain had by Thursday afternoon -- more than 48 hours after initially approached -- not responded to questions about the matter. Read more.

7. Just because monthly repayments are significantly lower than the amount you'd pay upfront does not mean it's "cheaper" to buy on credit.

"If we focus only on the impact on our immediate monthly finances, it does look like buying on credit is the more affordable option," said Andrew Devison, head of investment consulting at Old Mutual.

He cautioned, however, that this is a huge misconception. Read more.