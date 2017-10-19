IN PICTURES: Diwali Celebrations Around The World

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated annually in various parts of the globe, including South Africa. Among those who observe the celebrations in Spring (in the Southern Hemisphere) every year are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists for whom the celebrations have deep spiritual significance.
Depending on the location, celebrations may include millions of lights placed on house and building tops, fireworks displays, gift-giving, prayer and spiritual rituals, feasts and more.
Take a look at how many people around the world have celebrated Diwali over the last few days: