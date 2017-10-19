All Sections
    • NEWS

    IN PICTURES: Diwali Celebrations Around The World

    Millions have celebrated the festival of lights all around the world.

    19/10/2017 15:09 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Ajay Verma / Reuters
    People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017.

    Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated annually in various parts of the globe, including South Africa. Among those who observe the celebrations in Spring (in the Southern Hemisphere) every year are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists for whom the celebrations have deep spiritual significance.

    Depending on the location, celebrations may include millions of lights placed on house and building tops, fireworks displays, gift-giving, prayer and spiritual rituals, feasts and more.

    Take a look at how many people around the world have celebrated Diwali over the last few days:

    IN PICTURES: Diwali Around The World

