IN PICTURES: Diwali Celebrations Around The World

People light lamps as they make a formation of a peace symbol on the eve of Diwali, the Hindu festival of lights, in Chandigarh, India, October 18, 2017.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights celebrated annually in various parts of the globe, including South Africa. Among those who observe the celebrations in Spring (in the Southern Hemisphere) every year are Hindus, Sikhs, Jains and Newar Buddhists for whom the celebrations have deep spiritual significance.