Millions around the world celebrate Diwali in similar and different ways. For example, our furry friends are a big part of celebrations in Nepal. In fact, an entire day is dedicated to them.

Kukur Tihar, also known as the dog festival, is celebrated there every year on the second day of the Diwali festival -- which takes five days.

This is done to highlight the strong bond between human beings and canines. In Hindu tradition, it is believed that dogs are guardians of the lord of the dead and also guard the gates of the afterlife.

In true royalty form, our four-legged friends (pets and strays alike) are decked with garlands as a symbol of respect and dignity. Plenty of delicious treats are also prepared for their enjoyment.

