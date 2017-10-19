All Sections
    LIFESTYLE

    IN PICTURES: Pups At This Dog Festival Will Truly Warm Your Heart

    Our four-legged friends celebrated in true style, as they deserve.

    19/10/2017 17:12 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Millions around the world celebrate Diwali in similar and different ways. For example, our furry friends are a big part of celebrations in Nepal. In fact, an entire day is dedicated to them.

    Kukur Tihar, also known as the dog festival, is celebrated there every year on the second day of the Diwali festival -- which takes five days.

    This is done to highlight the strong bond between human beings and canines. In Hindu tradition, it is believed that dogs are guardians of the lord of the dead and also guard the gates of the afterlife.

    In true royalty form, our four-legged friends (pets and strays alike) are decked with garlands as a symbol of respect and dignity. Plenty of delicious treats are also prepared for their enjoyment.

