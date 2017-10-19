In Tweets: Migos Touched Down In Durban To The Warmest Welcome

American hip-hop trio Migos will be taking over Durban and Johannesburg this weekend as part of its Culture World Tour.

The "T-Shirt" hitmakers landed at King Shaka International Airport on Thursday morning and were welcomed by Mabala Noise Entertainment boss, Reggie Nkabinde, as well hundreds of fans who made sure they feel the love -- which they appreciate.

The trio is famous for its 2016 hip-hop anthem "Bad and Boujee", which has over 700 million views on Youtube.

They will be performing for the first time in front of South African audiences and will take to the Durban ICC on Friday. Saturday will be Joburg's turn at the Ticketpro Dome.

Tickets to the Durban show have since sold out.

Here's how the trio was welcomed:

Jonga wethu, Migos was welcomed nge stayela by iconvoy yeziwey #MigosSATour pic.twitter.com/PInEAnk3W7 — Yam Yam (@Intemnandi) October 19, 2017

So what's the deal @migos iyeza or what #MigosSaTour 😂🤦🏼‍♂️ kudala nikhuluma so I wanna know what's the story ??? pic.twitter.com/NbNoZKtvDE — ayanda luthuli (@bloodymilez_) October 19, 2017

And it would appear that Durbanites have a plan to keep Migos in South Africa forever: