    • ENTERTAINMENT

    In Tweets: Migos Touched Down In Durban To The Warmest Welcome

    FOMO got you yet?

    19/10/2017 15:00 SAST | Updated 3 hours ago
    Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports/ Reuters

    American hip-hop trio Migos will be taking over Durban and Johannesburg this weekend as part of its Culture World Tour.

    The "T-Shirt" hitmakers landed at King Shaka International Airport on Thursday morning and were welcomed by Mabala Noise Entertainment boss, Reggie Nkabinde, as well hundreds of fans who made sure they feel the love -- which they appreciate.

    The trio is famous for its 2016 hip-hop anthem "Bad and Boujee", which has over 700 million views on Youtube.

    They will be performing for the first time in front of South African audiences and will take to the Durban ICC on Friday. Saturday will be Joburg's turn at the Ticketpro Dome.

    Tickets to the Durban show have since sold out.

    Here's how the trio was welcomed:

    And it would appear that Durbanites have a plan to keep Migos in South Africa forever:

    MORE:EntertainmentMabala NoisemigosMigos Culture Tour