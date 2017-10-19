All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Voices
Lifestyle
Video
Money
Impact
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
ZA
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (En Francais)
  • United Kingdom
  • United States
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Special Has Broken The Record As The Highest Rated Show on Vuzu Amp -- Ever

    And we're only on the first episode.

    19/10/2017 16:56 SAST | Updated 6 hours ago
    Frennie Shivambu/Gallo Images/Getty Images

    If you watched the reality documentary series, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones last Friday, congratulations, you are now part of history.

    Read: Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Reality Series Is A Definite Must-See. Here's Why

    On Thursday afternoon, Vuzu Amp announced that the first episode of the three-part series had broken records officially becoming the highest rated show in the history of the channel.

    And just like Mrs Jones herself, her fans or rather the diamond squad, were over the moon about the news.


    Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones are sharing their journey down the aisle with South Africa with a star studded three-part reality documentary, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones.

    The second part of the series airs on Friday, October 21 at 7.30 on Vuzu Amp (channel 103).

    MORE:Entertainmentminnie dlaminiMinnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs JonesTV and FilmVuzu AMP