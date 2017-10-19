Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Special Has Broken The Record As The Highest Rated Show on Vuzu Amp -- Ever

If you watched the reality documentary series, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones last Friday, congratulations, you are now part of history.

On Thursday afternoon, Vuzu Amp announced that the first episode of the three-part series had broken records officially becoming the highest rated show in the history of the channel.

And just like Mrs Jones herself, her fans or rather the diamond squad, were over the moon about the news.

When we said we upgrading for #BecomingMrsJones we were not joking or lying just to get likes we were telling the truth congratulations gal — Fulufhelo Singo (@FulufheloSingo) October 19, 2017

Oh WOW !!!! Well done Minnie! I upgraded my DSTV to premium just to watch you. — Mpendulo Zungu (@mpendulo_zungu) October 19, 2017



Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones are sharing their journey down the aisle with South Africa with a star studded three-part reality documentary, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones.

The second part of the series airs on Friday, October 21 at 7.30 on Vuzu Amp (channel 103).