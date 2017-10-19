Minnie Dlamini's Wedding Special Has Broken The Record As The Highest Rated Show on Vuzu Amp -- Ever

If you watched the reality documentary series, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones last Friday, congratulations, you are now part of history.
On Thursday afternoon, Vuzu Amp announced that the first episode of the three-part series had broken records officially becoming the highest rated show in the history of the channel.
Breaking Records: #BecomingMrsJones 💎 Part One is officially the highest rated show in #VUZUAMP history! https://t.co/I9n7Eq2Aso pic.twitter.com/EHAcEPwpmQ— vuzu.tv (@vuzutv) October 19, 2017
Best news ever!!! 😭 Thank you so much 🙏🏾 #BecomingMrsJones @vuzutv @DStv pic.twitter.com/rZqO29SiCr— Minnie Dlamini (@MinnieDlamini) October 19, 2017
And just like Mrs Jones herself, her fans or rather the diamond squad, were over the moon about the news.
When we said we upgrading for #BecomingMrsJones we were not joking or lying just to get likes we were telling the truth congratulations gal— Fulufhelo Singo (@FulufheloSingo) October 19, 2017
Oh WOW !!!! Well done Minnie! I upgraded my DSTV to premium just to watch you.— Mpendulo Zungu (@mpendulo_zungu) October 19, 2017
Well deserved cheers @MinnieDlamini #DiamondSquad 💎💎👌👌🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉😊😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/kkxY6KJ7F3— Preshy 💎 (@Preshybhodoza) October 19, 2017
Baqede girl pic.twitter.com/yqJQFd1gVZ— 💝👑 ⓛⓔⓣⓗⓤ 👑💖 (@Thabani_ZA) October 19, 2017
Dlamini and her husband, Quinton Jones are sharing their journey down the aisle with South Africa with a star studded three-part reality documentary, Minnie Dlamini: Becoming Mrs Jones.
The second part of the series airs on Friday, October 21 at 7.30 on Vuzu Amp (channel 103).