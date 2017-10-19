New SAA Board: 5 Things You Should Know About The New Aviation Expert

State-owned airline SAA has constituted a new board that will be officially announced in Pretoria on Thursday.

The new board include JB Magwaza, who has been appointed as the new SAA chairperson, with Nolitha Fakude as the deputy chair.

SAA also has a new aviation expert in Ahmed Bassa.

Here are five things you need to know about him.

1. Bassa holds a master's degree in airport design and planning

Bassa completed his master's in 1995 at the University of Loughborough in the UK.

Prior to that, he completed a bachelor's degree in political science and read for an honours in political theory in 1982. He also has diploma in aviation management from IAMTIA in Montreal, Canada.

2. Aviation Veteran

After obtaining his master's, Bassa was appointed deputy airport manager in Durban with the department of transport's Directorate of Civil Aviation.

Four years after his appointment, he was promoted to operations manager at Durban International Airport; responsible for ensuring operational standards and compliance with ICAO/SACAA.

3. Director at Aerodromes and Contrails

Bassa is currently director at Aerodromes and Contrails, where he provides advisory and consultancy services to the aviation industry in the fields of air services strategy development and implementation.

He also routes planning and development; air freight strategy development and implementation; airport operations management; multimodular transhipment hub integration; aerotropolis planning design and development.

4. Airports Company SA

Responsible for operations, aviation safety and aviation security compliance of all of ACSA's nine airports to ICAO and SACAA regulations.

He also has to ensure that all airports in the group meet international service and technical standards and benchmarks as prescribed and set by IATA and ACI.

5. 'Risk-taker'

Marche Arnold, the manager of Acsa, labelled Bassa as "intelligent, capable, dedicated, and personable".

"Ahmed also possesses skills and leadership qualities that would make him an invaluable addition to any organisation. Ahmed has personal qualities that make him well-suited to leadership. He's not afraid to take risks and often suggests new directions to explore. He's committed to quality, growth, and progress."