Ramaphosa: Yes, Zuma's Reshuffle Added To Political Instability

Deputy President Cyril Ramaphosa has admitted that President Jacob Zuma's most recent Cabinet reshuffle has added to the political instability in South Africa.

"We must admit that it [the reshuffle] has added to the narrative of instability... the changes affected come only a few months after the last change. He [Zuma] must have his own reason why he appoints and removes people which we are not privy too," Ramaphosa said.

The presidential hopeful was answering questions in Parliament on Thursday, where members grilled him over matters relating to state capture, matters of governance at state-owned enterprises and the decline of investor confidence.

"We have our challenges and we have our work cut out for us. We must buckle down and do the work that needs to be done. How you allocate your resources in any undertaking is very important. Who do you place in certain positions to make sure you execute your objectives? You must make sure there is implementation, accountability and consequence," Ramaphosa said.

"The wheels have not come off."

He said corruption at state-owned enterprises (SOEs) is one of the most serious challenges in effecting governance and undermines the ability of public institutions to meet their developmental mandate.

He outlined several lessons government has learnt from the plight of the country's public enterprises, namely that SOEs needed to be managed by skilled and experienced professionals; that the appointment of boards and executives needed to be done on a more rigorous basis; and that the country needed to build capable law enforcement agencies.

"Government needs to institute lifestyle audits of all senior government officials as a matter of urgency... We have delayed and taken too long to act against those who have been involved," he said.

Asked if he was captured, Ramaphosa said his actions are not influenced by the Guptas or anyone else.

"I am not capturing and I am not captured. That should be clear on the record. By whoever, foreign forces or Guptas or whoever," he said.