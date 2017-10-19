'Rhythm City' Paid An Emotional Tribute To Dumi Masilela And Now People Just Want To Hug All The Cast Members

In an on-screen memorial on Wednesday night, e.tv soapie "Rhythm City" paid its final tribute to actor and singer Dumi Masilela's character Sfiso Ngema.

We pay tribute to Dumi Masilela one last time tonight with a memorial for his character, Sfiso. #RhythmCity, 7PM. pic.twitter.com/nY2sdwZ7bA — Rhythm City (@eRhythmCity) October 18, 2017

Following Masilela's tragic death in an attempted hijacking on August 3, the producers decided to write his death into his character's exit storyline to put a spotlight on violent crime.

The memorial featured Dumi's real-life mother, Sabatha Magdeline Masilela, and brother, Thabani Masilela.

Series producer Yula Quinn said the producers decided to use Sfiso's exit story as a way to pay tribute to Masilela's work as an actor and to highlight the tragedy of violence that plagues South African cities.

The episode sent emotional waves throughout the country. People took to social media to commend the soapie for giving Masilela a fitting send-off.

Here are some of the reactions:

I cried like a kid last night #rhythmcity — Andile Memani 🇿🇦 (@Cevon_SA) October 19, 2017

This ain't acting they're doing it with emotions and for real for real #RhythmCity — Bortes 🇿🇦 (@Kvtlego) October 18, 2017

#RhythmCity no guys those hijackers need to be punished💔💔 pic.twitter.com/4rl4Aoi4QD — Shady's bi sidekick (@HlatseMonty) October 18, 2017

What a heartbreaking tribute on #RhythmCity 💔💔💔 GEEEZE GUYS! — Akhumzi Ka Jezile (@akhumzij) October 18, 2017

Masilela's wife, Simphiwe Ngema, also took to social media sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to one of his songs as it played as part of the show.

I will forever make our "sing along" videos in your honour. Only because they make me smile even when my heart is heavy. @dmasilela #eternalcrush ❤️ A post shared by Simphiwe Ngema (@simzngema) on Oct 18, 2017 at 11:47am PDT

You can watch the full episode here: