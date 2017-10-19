All Sections
    • ENTERTAINMENT

    'Rhythm City' Paid An Emotional Tribute To Dumi Masilela And Now People Just Want To Hug All The Cast Members

    "Our hearts broke all over again."

    19/10/2017 10:03 SAST | Updated 2 hours ago
    Gallo Images / City Press / Lucky Nxumalo
    Dumi Masilela.

    In an on-screen memorial on Wednesday night, e.tv soapie "Rhythm City" paid its final tribute to actor and singer Dumi Masilela's character Sfiso Ngema.

    Following Masilela's tragic death in an attempted hijacking on August 3, the producers decided to write his death into his character's exit storyline to put a spotlight on violent crime.

    The memorial featured Dumi's real-life mother, Sabatha Magdeline Masilela, and brother, Thabani Masilela.

    Series producer Yula Quinn said the producers decided to use Sfiso's exit story as a way to pay tribute to Masilela's work as an actor and to highlight the tragedy of violence that plagues South African cities.

    The episode sent emotional waves throughout the country. People took to social media to commend the soapie for giving Masilela a fitting send-off.

    Here are some of the reactions:

    Masilela's wife, Simphiwe Ngema, also took to social media sharing a video of herself lip-syncing to one of his songs as it played as part of the show.

    You can watch the full episode here:

