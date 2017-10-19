South Africans In Tanzania Arrested For 'Promoting Homosexuality'

Tanzanian police said on Wednesday they had arrested 12 men, including two South Africans and a Ugandan, for presumed homosexuality as part of an ongoing crackdown on gay people.

"We arrested the criminals at (the hotel) Peacock — they were promoting homosexuality. Two are South Africans, one Ugandan and nine Tanzanians," Dar es Salaam police head Lazaro Mambosasa said at a weekly press conference.

He said the 12 were being questioned ahead of being sent before a court and did not say when they had been arrested.